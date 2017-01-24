Cape Breton Highlands National Park planning another big year of upgrading and Celebrating Canada’s 150th birthday

A drive around the Cape Breton Highlands will show what 42.5 million dollars of work will do in one year. That’s how much was invested in infrastructure alone, meaning fixes to roads, bridges, culverts and shoulders.

Kelly Deveaux, Visitor Experience Manager for Cape Breton Highlands National Park says there are 12 projects for the parks in 2017 totalling 66 million dollars. Deveaux expects a busy year with the combination of roadwork and Canada 150 celebrations.

Many events are being planned for the National Parks to help celebrate the anniversary.

Deveaux encourages people to get their free National Parks Pass. Not only will it help keep track of numbers, but it will reduce wait times during the construction season.