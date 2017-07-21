Cape Breton West Islanders’ MacPherson, MacDonald offered Free Agent Try-Outs with Halifax Mooseheads

Two Antigonish natives have been offered try-outs with the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s Halifax Mooseheads. Both players, Right Winger Calum MacPherson and Centre Fearghus MacDonald, were members of the Telus Cup Champion Cape Breton West Islanders last season. MacPherson had an assist on a key third period goal for the Islanders in their gold medal win. MacPherson was taken in the third round in the Maritime Junior Hockey League draft by Summerside.

MacDonald was a strong contributor for the Islanders in their championship run, with nine points in 11 post-season games. He was picked in the 10th round of the Maritime Junior Hockey League draft by the Woodstock Slamers.

In all, the Mooseheads invited eight free agent players to camp. They’ll report to week one of training camp beginning August 17th.