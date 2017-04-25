Cape Breton West Islanders represent the Atlantic region during the opening of this year’s Telus Cup
Posted at 1:12 pm on April 25, 2017 | Filed Under: Special Events
The Cape Breton West Islanders took part in the opening ceremonies of the Telus Cup, the national midget championship, yesterday in Prince George, British Columbia. The West Islanders opened the national championship with a 2-1 win over the Saint-François Blizzard of Quebec. With the victory, the Islanders became the first Atlantic champion in 12 years to post a win over the Quebec champion.