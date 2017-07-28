Cape Breton West Islanders standout Logan Chisholm hoping to make Canada’s Under 17 team

An Antigonish native is hoping to make his way onto Team Canada’s Under 17 roster. Telus Cup hero Logan Chisholm and 111 other players are at Canada’s under 17 development camp, looking for a chance to represent his country.

Canada’s national under-17 development camp is an intense seven days, with games, practices, educational seminars and team-building events. Chisholm had a stand-out 2016-17 season, culminating with his Cape Breton West Islanders bringing home the national title from the TELUS Cup. Chisholm scored both the game-tying and game-winning goals in the championship matchup.