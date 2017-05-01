Cape Breton West Islanders win national midget title

The Cape Breton West Islanders are the Canadian Midget AAA Hockey Champions. The Islanders rallied from a 4-2 first period deficit to down the Quebec Champion Saint Francois Blizzard 5-4 in overtime. Logan Chisholm tied the game with 5:51 in the third period and won it 5:39 into overtime. It is the first time an Atlantic team has won the Canadian Midget Hockey title. Stephen Fox of the Islanders also had two goals.

Islanders goaltender Colten Ellis stopped 43 shots for the win.