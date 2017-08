“Ceilidh in the Round” a success

One of the organizers with last weekend’s “Ceilidh in the Round” for the St. Martha’s Regional Hospital Foundation’s Endowment Fund is pleased with the event. Mike Silver says total revenue for the concert was about $47,000. Silver says after expenses are paid he expects a profit of approximately $20,000.

Silver says the project came together very quickly.

Silver says he heard a lot of positive feedback to the venue, a field in behind the Victorian Inn. Plans are in the works for a similar event next year. It will again use the “kitchen party” style format, where the artists face each other and feed off each other’s performances.

Silver says it’s also planning a smaller concert later this month at Piper’s Pub, featuring Dennis Ryan