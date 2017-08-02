“Ceilidh in the Round” a success

Â One of the organizers with last weekend’s “Ceilidh in the Round” forÂ the St.Â Martha’s RegionalÂ Hospital Foundation’sÂ Â Endowment FundÂ is pleased with the event.Â Mike Silver says total revenue for the Â concert was about $47,000.Â Silver says after expenses are paid he expects a profit ofÂ approximately $20,000.

Silver says the project came together very quickly.

Silver says he heard a lot of positive feedback to the venue, a field in behind the Victorian Inn.Â Plans are in the works for a similar eventÂ next year.Â It will again useÂ the “kitchen party” style format, where the artists face each other and feed off each other’s performances.

Silver says it’s also planning a smaller concert later this month at Piper’s Pub, featuring Dennis Ryan