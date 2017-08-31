Cell phone service issues in District 1

Many Antigonish County residents know all too well that cell phone service is a hardship that affects day to day life. The problem has not gotten better in recent years, but a county councillor is hopeful that change is on the horizon.

District 1 Councillor, Mary MacLellan says that the complaint she hears more than any from residents in her area is about cell coverage. She remains hopeful that the issue will be addressed after municipal officials had meetings last week with federal and provincial officials:

MacLellan says the problem has resulted in some critical situations in the past, where people have required assistance but couldn’t use their phone to call for help. MacLellan encourages residents who are impacted by this to contact provincial and federal officials.