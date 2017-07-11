Celtic Air Services promises increased capacity as it takes over Port Hawkesbury Airport

property from the Town of Port Hawkesbury. Celtic Air Services will officially take over operation of the Port Hawkesbury Airport on Saturday. Celtic Air Services, a local airport services company, is leasing theproperty from the Town of Port Hawkesbury.

Celtic Air is planning to upgrade facilities including increased storage capacity to serve the business jet and general aviation traffic. Increasing fuel capacity and improving ground handling equipment will allow the airport to accommodate more than five times the number of aircraft in the area where planes are parked, unloaded or loaded, refueled, or boarded.