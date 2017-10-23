Central Nova MP inviting constituents to send a card to a Veteran this Remembrance Day

A local Member of Parliament is asking residents of Central Nova to write and send letters to his constituents office, which will be given to local veterans. MP for Central Nova, Sean Fraser says that the idea is to recognize those who have served for our nation:

Fraser says that almost every Canadian has a family member or friend who has served for the country, so Remembrance Day is an important day to recognize.

The cards can include drawings from children or local artists, or can be simply signed by family members. Fraser adds that it is important to have these in the mail before Friday to allow time for delivery to his New Glasgow office.