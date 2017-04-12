Changing of Commercial Zones

A meeting was Monday night to discuss the possibility of adding flexibility to the edges of the commercial zones in the town. The goal is to look the feasibility of increasing housing opportunities, allow owners of commercial properties to have greater flexibility and create a more diverse range of commercial spaces for the different business types in the town of Antigonish.

Brynn Nheily is Acting Director of Planning and Building Services for the town. She says the meeting was positive and featured people who were excited to see opportunities for people to live within commercial cores. Nheily says the eventual goal is to have better use of space in town:

Nheiley says the next step is to bring the amendment before council once approved by the Planning Advisory Committee. From there, council can decide if the amendment gets moved to a second public hearing.