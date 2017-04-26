Charges laid after fire in Pictou County

On Monday afternoon, the Pictou County District RCMP responded to a structure fire on Gordon Road, Caribou River. As a result of preliminary investigation, the Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant resulting in the seizure of marijuana plants, marijuana cultivation materials, and multiple firearms.

Subsequently, police arrested 50-year-old male from Caribou River. The male has been charged with production of marijuana and unsafe storage of firearms. The male has been released from police custody and will appear in Provincial Court at a later date.