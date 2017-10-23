Charges laid following search

A man in Inverness is facing a slew of charges after a search was conducted by the RCMP. On Thursday, members of the Inverness & Richmond RCMP Street Crime Enforcement Unit, and Inverness District RCMP searched a residence in St. Rose.

As a result, a 38 year old male from the area is facing multiple firearm and production of marijuana charges. The RCMP seized a quantity of marijuana and 5 ridles along with ammunition. The man is scheduled to appear in court this December.