Charges laid from July Police Search in New Glasgow

The Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit have laid charges as a result of a search warrant that was executed on July the 15th. At approximately 6:00am that morning, many police units within the New Glasgow area searched a Pictou County Chapter of the Gatekeepers Motorcycle Club at the address on MacLean Street.

As a result of the investigation, police have charged one 51 year-old male from New Glasgow N.S. and one 54 year-old male from Debert with illegally keeping liquor for sale. In addition, police have charged one 52 year-old male from New Glasgow, N.S. with three counts of possession of a controlled substance and illegally keeping liquor for sale.

The police continue their investigation as a result of the seizure of prohibited weapons during their search of the residence.