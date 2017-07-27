Chestico Days

Monday, July 31st

10:30 am Kids Co-ed Ball Hockey Tournament in tennis court at Al MacInnis Sports Centre Grounds. Group 1 (ages 8-11) Group 2 (ages 12-15). Registration will take place on August 1st 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 am in arena foyer

6:30 pm Sunset Yoga ( 1 hour ) @ Al MacInnis Sports Centre Grounds, outside area behind stage. Instructor (Lindsay MacInnis). Wine & Cheese to follow in arena mezzanine. For pre-registration contact Amey @ 902 318-0089 or Leanne @ 902 294-0928.

Tuesday, August 1st

8:00 am Golf Tournament Shotgun Start- Dundee followed by BBQ steak dinner at arena. (See Bernie at Ceilidh Co-op for registration 902-787-2666)

Wednesday, August 2nd

12:00 pm Beach Day at Breakwater Beach (Court House Beach) Sand sculptures, volleyball, beach activities. Registration begins at noon. BBQ & Prizes for contest winners. Hot dogs/pop free for participants.

7:30 pm Concert Under the Stars featuring “Jeremy White” and Kati Van Zutphen. 12 and under free. Located at Al MacInnis Sports Centre Grounds. Beer Garden Available (19+ Gov. IDs Required). Please bring along a lawn chair.

Thursday, August 3rd

10:00 am Adult Co-ed Softball Tournament Port Hood Ball Field. Pre-registration required by contacting Erin @ 902 787-3300 or Leanne @ 902 294-0928.

4:00 pm Lobster Supper (Market Lobsters) at Al MacInnis Sports Centre. Lobster in shell along with homemade salads, rolls, dessert, tea & coffee.

7:30 pm Concert at the Chestico Museum. Tea & light lunch will be served.

Friday, August 4th

2:00 to 4:00 pm – Teddy Bear Picnic at the Al MacInnis Sports Centre Grounds. Admission $5.00.

2:00 to 4:00 pm- Entertainment & BBQ at the Port Hood Co-op. Parking Lot. Hot dogs $2.00 / Pop $1.00

6:00 pm Harness Racing at the Port Hood Race Track, Irish Road. Beer Garden, Entertainment & BBQ. Dash for Cash $5 per ticket or 3 for $10. Tickets available at DF Beaton Service Centre, Ceilidh Coop or any member of the KOC. $500 prize for each race.

10:00 to 2:00 am – Adult Dance featuring Ray Mattie and Pogey. 19+ Gov. IDs Required.

Saturday, August 5th

9:00 am Alfred Reynolds Road Race & Family Fun Run/Walk. All ages. Registration from 8:00 a.m.-9:00 a.m. Port Hood Fire Hall. .

9:00 am Pancake Breakfast hosted by the St. Stephen’s United Church, at church hall

11:00 am Street Parade Starting at Bayview Education Centre to Al MacInnis Sports Centre Grounds.

12:15 to 3 p.m. pm Family Entertainment at Al MacInnis Sports Centre Grounds. Bounce-A-Ramas, Cotton Candy, Snow Cones & More.

12:15 pm BBQ at Al MacInnis Sports Centre Grounds. Sausage/Hot Dog

12:15 pm Chicken BBQ Dinner at the Port Hood Fire Hall .

12:30 to 4:30 pm Beer Garden at Al MacInnis Sports Centre Grounds

12:30 to 3:30 pm Concert Featuring Brennan MacDonald and Friends at Al MacInnis Sports Centre Grounds / Stage .

10:00 to 2:00 am Adult Dance featuring Nine Mile River Band at Al MacInnis Sports Centre. Admission (19+ Gov. IDs Required)

Sunday, August 6th

1:00 pm Boat Parade. Pick a spot along the waterfront and watch the parade of boats.

9:30 pm (Dusk): Fireworks Show at the Old Government Wharf.

