Cheticamp Water System reverts to Inverness County Municipality

The Cheticamp Water System is changing hands. The provincial government, the owner of the water system, has reached an agreement to sell it to the Inverness County Municipality for one dollar.

As part of the agreement, the province will provide the municipality up to $400,000 in funding for repairs and maintenance to the system. Over the past decade, the province has spend $1.5 million in capital upgrades. The transfer is expected to be complete by October first. The county plans to merge the water system into its water utility within three months.

In preparation for the change in ownership, the Utility and Review Board has approved interim water rates for customers in Cheticamp. The quarterly base rate for most residential customers been set at 47 dollars and two cents.