Choral group being assembled in Antigonish Town and County to mark Canada’s 150th Birthday

The town and county of Antigonish is looking for vocal talent to help celebrate Canada’s 150th anniversary. As part of the July 1st celebrations, the Canada 150 committee is looking to put together a choral group that will perform some songs to help celebrate this momentous year in Canada’s history.

Councillor Andrew Murray is the chairperson for the Canada 150 committee. He says the 50 member choral group will accept people with any musical ability:

People interested will need to register through the town’s website, and are expected to take part in 4 rehearsals. Murray says the 150 committee has been busy, and has many more exciting announcements to roll out soon.