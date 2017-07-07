Collision in Iona kills one man

Posted at 10:21 am on July 7, 2017 | Filed Under: News

A 29 year old has passed away in the Iona area as the result of a motor vehicle collision that occured on Sunday. Just prior to 1230 am on Sunday, Baddeck RCMP responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a car and atv. The man was transported to hospital where he later died as a result of the collision.

 

The 3-wheeler was reported to have been travelling on the highway without any lights on at the time of the collision. The occupants of the other vehicle were not injured.


Return to the News Page

Return to the News Page