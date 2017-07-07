Collision in Iona kills one man

A 29 year old has passed away in the Iona area as the result of a motor vehicle collision that occured on Sunday. Just prior to 1230 am on Sunday, Baddeck RCMP responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a car and atv. The man was transported to hospital where he later died as a result of the collision.

The 3-wheeler was reported to have been travelling on the highway without any lights on at the time of the collision. The occupants of the other vehicle were not injured.