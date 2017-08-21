Colorado man kayaks to Northeastern Nova Scotia on a Journey that began in 2016

A man from Colorado is on an adventure that landed him in Antigonish this past weekend. Rich Brand made it his personal goal to travel from New Orleans, up into the mouth of the St. Lawrence and all the way down the Mississippi River; in a kayak.

The adventure for Brand started in January of 2016, and he spent a few days in the area, including stops in Bayfield and Ballantynes Cove. Brand says the goal of the expedition is to experience adventure and meet people along this 12,000 km route: