Commission established on Effective Electoral Representation

The province has announced it has established an independent commission to consult with Acadians, francophones and African Nova Scotians on what effective electoral respresentation could mean.

The Commission on Effective Electoral Representation of Acadian and African Nova Scotians will travel across the province to consult with individuals and groups. The commission is to make recommendations to government by November first.

Acadian Affairs Minister Michel Samson says the commission will go beyond looking at electoral boundaries and help determine the ways that minority groups could be engaged in the electoral process.

The final report will be passed along to the next Electoral Boundaries Commission that will be established in January, 2018