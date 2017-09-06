Consultations to begin with Acadians and African Nova Scotians on Electoral Representation

The province has announced details on consultations with Acadians and African Nova Scotians on what effective electoral representation could mean. In the spring, just prior to the election, the province created the Commission on Effective Electoral Representation of Acadian and African Nova Scotians. The commission will be headed by independent consultant former Deputy Justice Minister Doug Keefe; the co-president of the Health Association of African Canadians Sharon Davis-Murdoch and Kenneth Deveau, a vice-president at Universite Sainte-Anne.

The commission will begin public engagement sessions next week, the first in Shelburne on September 11th. There will be 13 sessions in total. Locally, sessions will be held in Petit-de-Grat on September 25th, Cheticamp on the 26th, Sunnyville on the 28th and New Glasgow on October 3rd.

The commission is to file a report to the province by November first. The report and recommendations will be forwarded to the next Electoral Boundaries Commission, expected to be established early next year.