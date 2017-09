Contracts awarded in Antigonish for Sidewalk/Watermain improvements, and Salt Truck

Three tenders have been awarded in the Town of Antigonish for sidewalk and watermain upgrades and they have purchased a new salt truck.

Watermain upgrades have been awarded to Ron Chisholm Seeding for $223,000.

A new 2018 International 7500 salt truck has been purchased through East Coast International for $113,000.

Finally, B.D. Clifton Contracting will do sidewalk upgrades on St. Ninian Street after winning the tender for $81,000.