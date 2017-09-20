Corbett Sworn In as District 9 Councillor on Antigonish County Council

It was the first day on the job for Neil Corbett on Antigonish County Council. Corbett was officially sworn in as the councilor for District 9 at last night’s regular

council meeting by Warden Owen McCarron. Corbett was the winner in a special election last month. Corbett thanked his constituents for their support in the August election. Corbett says he’s proud and excited to be following in the footsteps of long-time councilor Russel Boucher. Boucher died earlier this year.