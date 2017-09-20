Corbett Sworn In as District 9 Councillor on Antigonish County Council

Posted at 9:20 am on September 20, 2017

It was the first day on the job for Neil Corbett on Antigonish County Council.  Corbett was officially sworn in as the councilor for District 9 at last night’s regular

District 9 Councillor Neil Corbett (left) takes the oath of office from Warden Owen McCarron (right)

council meeting by Warden Owen McCarron.  Corbett was the winner in a special election last month.    Corbett thanked his constituents for their support in the August election.  Corbett says he’s proud and excited to be following in the footsteps of long-time councilor Russel Boucher.  Boucher died earlier this year.


