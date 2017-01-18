Country Music Festival could be coming to Antigonish County

Antigonish County might be getting a new festival. The Black River Music Festival is a county music weekend that is proposed to take place during the first weekend in August. The topic came up during last evenings county council meeting.

The new organizers are going through the early stages of getting permits. The new festival is slated to take place at the old site of the Evolve Music Festival. Evolve was moved to New Brunswick last year because the promoter in Antigonish did not secure a special event license in time.

Deputy Warden, Owen McCarron says the organizers are working closely with council to insure all targets are reached:

McCarron said the critical date is to have everything in place by the first week of April. Councillors agreed that based on the presentation, the group is well on their way to have a well organized and successful event.