County Warden discusses school board meeting

The upcoming vote regarding the fate of the Antigonish Education Centre is garnering attention throughout the town and county of Antigonish. A joint meeting between town and county is being planned on Monday evening to further discuss the matter.

County Warden Russell Boucher says he was unable to attend the meeting held in early April, but certainly has been hearing concerns from councillors around the table. Boucher is hopeful that the right decision is made by the school board:

A special meeting will be held on the 26th for school board members to vote on the fate of AEC.