Crushers named among the top teams in Junior “A” hockey in pre-season rankings
Posted at 8:23 am on September 12, 2017 | Filed Under: Sports
One local Maritime Hockey League team has cracked the top 20 pre-season rankings for the Canadian Junior Hockey League. The Pictou County Weeks Crushers slot in the 17th position ahead of the season. The Crushers finished the last season with an excellent record of 38-9-2-1. The regular season kicks off on Thursday night for the Weeks, as they take on St. Stephen.