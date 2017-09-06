Dallaire challenges Younger Generation to Step Up and be the Source of Change and Activism
Last evening at St.FX University, students and members of the public were treated to XTalks, which was keynoted by Humanitarian Roméo Dallaire. His
Romeo Dallaire, speaking at St. FX University
presentation and many books discuss the failure of humanity, and in particular, the failure of humanity in preventing the use of child soldiers during war and genocide.
Dallaire, a 2002 St. FX Honourary Degree recipient wanted to let those in attendance last night know that they can be the source of change and activism. He thinks the younger generation can make great things happen in a time of great uncertainty:
Currently, Dallaire works with Dalhousie University on the issue of child soldiers, with the United Nations Secretary-General on genocide prevention. Dallaire also stands in support of fellow soldiers who suffer from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder