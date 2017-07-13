Daryl MacLean’s Beach Party at the St Joseph’s Lakeside Community Centre

Daryl MacLean is coming home to St. Joseph’s to host Daryl MacLean’s Beach Party with family and friends! He’ll be playing all your favourite hits from the 60s, 70s and 80s at the St Joseph’s Lakeside Community Centre July 22 from 9 to 1 a.m. This is a licensed event open to those 19 years of age and older with a cash bar. Tickets are $25 per person, and go on sale Tuesday, July 18 at 1 p.m. at 989 XFM and the St Joseph’s Lakeside Community Centre.