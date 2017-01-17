Date Set for Special Election for St. Mary’s District 3/5

The Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s called a special election for March 18th to fill the District 3/5 council seat. Results from the recent municipal election in that district were declared void by a Supreme Court of Nova Scotia decision last week. Details regarding the special election were decided at a special council meeting yesterday.

Nominations papers may be filed from February 14 with all nominations announced February 21. Early polls will be held Saturday, March 11 and Tuesday, March 14.