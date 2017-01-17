Date Set for Special Election for St. Mary’s District 3/5

Posted at 10:40 am on January 17, 2017 | Filed Under: News

The Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s called a special election for March 18th to fill the District 3/5 council seat. Results from the recent municipal election in that district were declared void by a Supreme Court of Nova Scotia decision last week. Details regarding the special election were decided at a special council meeting yesterday.

Nominations papers may be filed from February 14 with all nominations announced February 21. Early polls will be held Saturday, March 11 and Tuesday, March 14.


Return to the News Page

Return to the News Page