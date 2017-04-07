DEANS hands out awards at a Gala in New Glasgow

Award, recognizing a business or attraction that has made an impact on local tourism was handed to Sober Island Brewing Company of Sheet Harbour. The Mike Bloomfield Rising Star Award winner was Peace by Chocolate of Antigonish. The tourism marketing organization Destination Eastern and Northumberland Shores honoured its best at an awards gala in New Glasgow last night. The MarketingAward, recognizing a business or attraction that has made an impact on local tourism was handed to Sober Island Brewing Company of Sheet Harbour. The Mike Bloomfield Rising Star Award winner was Peace by Chocolate of Antigonish.

The Flavour Award, to a food and beverage business that has made an impact on creating an experience for the visitor was presented to Antigonish restaurant Main Street Cafe. The Chief Experience Opportunity Award, recognizing leadership, achievement and community involvement in tourism and culture was the Northumberland Fisheries Museum in Pictou. Named as co-winners of the Festival and Events Award was Festival Antigonish Summer Theatre and Sherbrooke Village Old Fashioned Christmas. The Fleur Mainville Ambassador Award winner is the Director of Marketing and Communications with the Town of New Glasgow, Kimberly Dickson.

The Chairperson Award of Excellence recognizing a person or business that has an impact on the tourism industry was presented to Ann Emmett and Sobeys.