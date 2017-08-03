Delorey pleased with Recommendation from Dr. Stan Kutcher following recent Suicides in Cape Breton

Nova Scotia’s Health and Wellness Minister welcomes the suggestions made by a Halifax area expert in Adolescent Mental Health in response to teen suicides on Cape Breton. Dr. Stan Kutcher spent three days on the island at the end of June to hear from parents, school officials and members of the community about three recent deaths.

MLA for Antigonish, Randy Delorey says Dr. Kutcher made recommendations that will be implemented immediately, and some that will be worked into the system after proper research is done. Overall, Delorey is very pleased with Dr. Kutcher’s work:

Other recommendations from Kutcher include providing more staff for the province-wide mental health crisis line, a single “structure” to address all school mental health policies, and a provincial policy to address students’ cellphone use on school grounds.