Delorey says twinning the 104 Highway was a highlight of the budget for him

The Provincial budget dropped on Thursday, and as promised by the finance minister, it was balanced. Randy Delorey delivered his second balanced budget with a number of areas of growth. Following the tabling of the budget, Premier Stephen McNeil called an election.

Locally, Delorey says getting the 104 highway twinned was a highlight for him. Finding the money to twin the highay without tolls was a personal win for Delorey:

Other areas Delorey highlighted included a tax break for middle to low income families, investments in health care, as well as higher education investments.