Demand remains high for local Solar Power Program

Antigonish Community Energy Co-op Spokesperson Sarah Armstrong says 25 homes participated in the latest group buy, from right across the province. The co-op is coordinating 24 installations, one homeowner is doing their own set up.

Armstrong says several factors are motivating the homeowners to go solar.

Armstrong says interest in solar remains high. The cutoff for the next group buy will be in September. Armstrong is optimistic it will attract some institutional customers as a result of the province’s Solar Electricity for Community Buildings Program announced in the spring.