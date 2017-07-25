Demolition of Nicholson Hall at St. FX University begins to make way for Mulroney Hall

With the demolition of an iconic St.FX building starting yesterday, eyes are already focused on the future of the University. Parts of Nicholson Hall were torn down yesterday, as the development of the new Mulroney Hall begins.

Former St.FX student, professor and now MLA, Randy Delorey has mixed emotions when reflecting on his time at St.FX. Overall, Delorey says he is excited to see what the future holds for the campus:

Mulroney Hall is slated to be completed in December, 2018 or early 2019. The hall will replace the dated Nicholson Hall with a modern learning space on the upper campus, a 300-person auditorium, an open atrium, a new centre for teaching and learning, labs and office spaces.