Dennis Bonvie takes to the Dance Floor to Support Local Charities in Pennsylvania

A former NHL enforcer and Antigonish County native will be replacing his skates with dance shoes for a competition. Dennis Bonvie of Frankville was known for dropping the gloves during his career, wracking up 4,804 penalty minutes.

Now, Bonvie will take part in Dancing Stars of Wilkes-Barre, which will help raise money for local charities. Bonvie says he has no experience dancing, and has a lot to learn in the next month.

Bonvie will be partnered with professional dancer Lindsey Cronauer (crow-now-er). The event will take place on October the 21.