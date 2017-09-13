Dennis Bonvie takes to the Dance Floor to Support Local Charities in Pennsylvania
Posted at 7:55 am on September 13, 2017 | Filed Under: News
A former NHL enforcer and Antigonish County native will be replacing his skates with dance shoes for a competition. Dennis Bonvie of Frankville was known for dropping the gloves during his career, wracking up 4,804 penalty minutes.
Now, Bonvie will take part in Dancing Stars of Wilkes-Barre, which will help raise money for local charities. Bonvie says he has no experience dancing, and has a lot to learn in the next month.
Bonvie will be partnered with professional dancer Lindsey Cronauer (crow-now-er). The event will take place on October the 21.