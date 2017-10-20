Development and Peace fall campaign Focuses on Women’s Leadership
October 20, 2017
The leadership that women can play in contributing to lasting world peace will be a message heard in local churches this fall. Development and Peace, the
development arm of the Roman Catholic Church in Canada has launched its fall awareness campaign. Local Development and Peace volunteer Terry O’Toole says the theme of the campaign is “May Peace be With Her”. He says information about the campaign is in local churches now.