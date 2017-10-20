Development and Peace fall campaign Focuses on Women’s Leadership

Posted at 9:41 am on October 20, 2017 | Filed Under: News

 The leadership that women can play in contributing to lasting world peace will be a message heard in local churches this fall.  Development and Peace, the

Poster for Development and Peace fall campaign “May Peace Be with Her”

development arm of the Roman Catholic Church in Canada has launched its fall awareness campaign.  Local Development and Peace volunteer Terry O’Toole says the theme of the campaign is “May Peace be With Her”.  He says information about the campaign is in local churches now.

O’Toole says statistics have shown that by increasing female representation in Parliament by five per cent, a country is five times less likely to use violence when faced with an international crisis.
More information on the campaign can be found by following this link:  https://www.devp.org/en/education/fall2017


