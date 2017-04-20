Developments in Dr. J.H. Gillis School Review

After last night’s working committee meeting for the Strait Regional School Board, a motion was put forward by Superintendent Ford Rice to close H. M. MacDonald Elementary School. For many parents, this came as a shock, as the closure of H.M. MacDonald was not mentioned as a viable option during the review process. After last night’s working committee meeting for the Strait Regional School Board, a motion was put forward by Superintendent Ford Rice to close H. M. MacDonald Elementary School. For many parents, this came as a shock, as the closure of H.M. MacDonald was not mentioned as a viable option during the review process.

Carrie Colquitt is a parent with two children who attend the school. She says a meeting has been planned in the community to discuss this new development:

Colquitt says a petition has also been put together that she would like to present to the SRSB, resulting in more than a hundred signatures in less than 12 hours.

