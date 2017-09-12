Distance Nursing Program at St. FX continues to attract Interest

A distance program at St. FX university where nurses can earn their bachelors degree while studying at home continues to be popular. The Distance Nursing Studies program was created at St. FX in 1988 to allow Registered Nurses who graduated from diploma programs to obtain a Nursing degree. Regulations were changing then, requiring an undergraduate degree for Registered Nurses entering practice.

The director of Distance Nursing Programs, Patsy MacDonald says it’s still receiving interest in the program from nurses in the region for career advancement and life-long learning. However, MacDonald says it’s also attracting interest elsewhere in Canada.

MacDonald says it’s also getting interest from internationally educated nurses in Ontario seeking courses in order to be licensed to practice.