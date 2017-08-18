District 9 Election
Two candidates are vying for one council seat in the Municipality of the County of Antigonish. A special election is being held tomorrow in District 9 to fill the seat left by the late Russell Boucher.
Neil Corbett is one of those candidates. Corbett grew up in Tracadie, and says that he has heard concerns from residents while knocking on doors. He says he would bring fresh ideas to the council table:
Corbett had been living away for the last number of years, but he is ready to help serve the people of the area. Corbett says that he made it a personal goal to knock on every door in the district, hoping to show his commitment to serve the people of District 9.
Danny MacEachern says he will do his best to fill the void left by longtime councillor and Warden, Russell Boucher. MacEachern says he is eager and willing to learn what it takes to be councillor:
MacEachern says he brings experience after being involved with the parish council and fire department for many years. MacEachern says he has negotiating skills that would be a great addition to the council table.