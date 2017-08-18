District 9 Election

Two candidates are vying for one council seat in the Municipality of the County of Antigonish. A special election is being held tomorrow in District 9 to fill the seat left by the late Russell Boucher.

Neil Corbett is one of those candidates. Corbett grew up in Tracadie, and says that he has heard concerns from residents while knocking on doors. He says he would bring fresh ideas to the council table:

Corbett had been living away for the last number of years, but he is ready to help serve the people of the area. Corbett says that he made it a personal goal to knock on every door in the district, hoping to show his commitment to serve the people of District 9.