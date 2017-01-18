District of Guysborough hopes for a Wind Farm Development Emera’s plan to market clean energy to New England

company to provide clean energy to the New England market. Emera is seeking partners to supply that power to New England through a sub-sea cable, called the Atlantic Link, from New Brunswick to Massachusetts The Guysborough District Municipality is hoping to play a role in a push by Nova Scotia Power’s parentcompany to provide clean energy to the New England market. Emera is seeking partners to supply that power to New England through a sub-sea cable, called the Atlantic Link, from New Brunswick to Massachusetts

Guysborough District CAO Barry Caroll says the municipality has registered as an interested party, with the intention of promoting the Melford area as a potential site for a large scale wind farm.

Carroll says Melford is an ideal location and it’s interested in talking to developers.

The municipality has more than 14-thousand acres in an Industrial Land Reserve in the Melford area.