District of Guysborough moves to demolish former Commercial Cable building in Hazel Hill

The former Commercial Cable telegraph relay station in Hazel Hill, Guysborough County will soon be torn down. Three years ago a local group that had been trying to preserve the building, the Commercial Cable Rehabilitation Society, announced it had exhausted attempts to find a sustainable use for the structure. The society had indicated plans to dismantle the building and turn the site into an historical ruin but the old relay station is still standing.

District of Guysborough CAO Barry Carroll says the municipality will move ahead with demolition after discussions with the society.

The station, which relayed telegraph messages between North America and Europe, was built in 1888 and closed in 1962. Among the many messages the station transmitted was the sinking of the Titanic in 1912.