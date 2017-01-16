District of St. Mary’s receives ruling Decision 3/5 municipal election

The Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s received a favourable decision on their application to the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia to have the October 15 municipal election results for District 3/5 declared void. Justice Nick Scaravelli agreed with the Municipality that the election in that District had not been conducted in accordance with the principles of the Municipal Elections Act.

St. Mary’s CAO Marvin MacDonald says a special meeting will be held this coming Monday to start the process necessary for a special election in the district. He expects the vacant seat on council will be filled on or before April 3, 2017.