District of St. Mary’s sets tax rate

The Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s passed the 2017 – 2018 budget Monday night at a special council meeting. Tax rates will rise by 3 cents for all properties; residential, resource and commercial. Commercial tax rates are now $2.23 per $100 of assessment and residential and resource tax rates are currently .92 cents per $100 of assessment. The operating budget for the year is $3,132,167 with a budget increase of .65 per cent over last year.

Projects this year include replacement of waterlines in Sherbrooke, a reinstatement of the Active Living Coordinator position and the formation of a new Economic Development Committee.