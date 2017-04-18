A doctor for every Nova Scotian, to all accounts, has not panned out as Stephen MacNeil promised in 2013. Just last week, the Liberal government backed away from this election campaign promise and instead said it will take another two or three years to fulfil that pledge.

Pictou East and PC MLA Tim Houston is not impressed with the doctor shortage in the province. By his accounts, as many as 100,000 Nova Scotians are still without doctors. Houston says he understands how difficult these times are for the people of the province:

Houston believes this promise made by the Liberals was too big, and thinks the Liberals have bitten off more than they can chew with this pledge to Nova Scotians. Adding another two or three years to this plan that’s already 4 years in is far too long in Houston’s mind.