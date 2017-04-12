Donation to St. Martha’s Foundation

It was announced at last nights council meeting for the Municipality of the District of Guysborough that a contribution will be made to a local hospital campaign. A 10 year, two hundred and fifty thousand dollar donation will be made to the St. Martha’s Regional Hospital Foundation.

Warden Vernon Pitts says making donations such as this are no brainers, and are necessary to keep the hospital up to date. He says donating to the hospital is good practice for the council:

Pitts says this isn’t unchartered territory for the Municipality to donate to local hospitals; they contributed $800,000 for renovations at the Guysborough Hospital just last year.