Doors placed in Central Nova Scotia as part of “Stand Up. Speak Out” Campaign

People through Central Nova Scotia have been wondering about the mystery doors that popped up. On Wednesday, the Chignecto-Central Regional School Board announced it placed the doors throughout the region as part of the lead-up to “Stand Up. Speak Out.”, an annual event to address bullying.

Doors appeared in Elmsdale, Amherst, New Glasgow and in the Truro area. School board superintendent Gary Adams says the doors are symbolic of an open door, open mind mentality and represent the five pillars of social justice: race, class, gender, sexual orientation and abilities.

Stand Up. Speak Out. will be hosted by Cobequid Educational Centre in Truro on Sept. 14. Full details about the event, including speakers and special guests, will be released early in September.