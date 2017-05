RCMP have charged a motorist in Inverness County for excessive speeding, or stunting.

At around 9:45 Wednesday morning, RCMP clocked a car on Highway 4 in Port Hastings at 122 km/h in a 70 km/hr zone. That’s 52 km/h over the posted speed limit.

In addition to the stunting charge, the 22-year-old male driver’s license was suspended for 7 days and his vehicle was seized. The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50.