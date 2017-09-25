Drug Bust in Port Hawkesbury

Last Friday, the Inverness and Richmond RCMP executed a search on a business on Granville Street in Port Hawkesbury. As a result, a 34 year old male was arrested and the RCMP seized cannabis marijuana, Canabis marijuana products and cash. The man has been released and is scheduled to appear in Provincial Court in October.

The RCMP say they would like to thank the public for their assistance with providing tips and information for this case.