Drugs seized in Antigonish County

The RCMP Street Crime Enforcement Unit of Antigonish & Guysborough have made a drug seizure after a search of a home in Frankville.

An initial search of March 9th turned up quantities of marijuana and prescription pills, which were seized. The same home was searched Wednesday and the RCMP seized marijuana and more prescription pills.

A 66 year old woman of Frankville was arrested on both instances and is charged with two counts of possession for purpose of trafficking and failing to comply with conditions of an undertaking. She is to appear in Antigonish Provincial Court on May 31.