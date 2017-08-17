Don’t miss the Eastern Nova Scotia Exhibition Youth Singing Competition! This is your chance to win Midway bracelets or one of three cash prizes! All you need to enter is your voice and your song choice! Sign up at the event Thursday, August 31. Open to ages 6 to 18. If you like, you can bring your own karaoke song on iPod or phone. The show gets underway on the outdoor exhibition stage at 6 p.m.!