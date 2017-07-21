Education Minister says Pre-Primary Program to Benefit Rural Areas

Nova Scotia’s new education minister thinks a move toward the province’s Pre-Primary Program is a great move for Nova Scotians. Among the benefits of the program is that it will help save families thousands of dollars in child care costs.

Minister Zach Churchill says the first year of the program will see 50 classrooms in 43 locations across Nova Scotia, with 8 in the Strait Regional School Board. Churchill says this program works well in rural areas where access to child care is hard to find:

Information about the program, eligibility, registration and where pre-primary will be available, can be found on the department’s website. Churchill says more than 400 people have registered since the program was announced on Tuesday.